Global Microfluidic Chips Industry Market Research Report 2019

Microfluidics designates the science but also the techniques behind flow managing at the micro-scale. At these sizes, fluids’ dynamics radically changes compared to everyday life: for instance, water streams are laminar, meaning that they do not mix or form vortexes or eddies. This an other unique features are at the basis of the revolution brought by microfluidics in science. In order to control and confine fluids at the micro-scale, microfluidic chips are used. These are devices where patterns of microchannels are either molded or engraved. In addition, active or passive flow-control elements, such as membranes or valves, can be implemented onto the chip in order to carefully manage fluids. Therefore, microfluidic chips allow to integrate several functions that generally require an entire laboratory, in a single micro-seized device. That is why microfluidics, and in particular, microfluidic chips are often referred to as “Laboratory-on-chip”.

Polymers are widely used in the fabrication of microfluidic devices because of their good bio-chemical performance and low-cost. Among them, one of the most used is PDMS. The acronym PDMS indicates the Polydimethylsiloxane, a mineral-organic polymer of the siloxane family. This material can be found in food as an additive (E900), in cosmetic products and lubricating oils. The reasons that make PDMS a very good material for chip fabrication are several.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent

Fluidigm Corporation

Micralyne, Inc

Becton Dickinson

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dolomite

908 Devices

MicroLIQUID

MicruX Technologies

Micronit

Fluigent

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polymers

Ceramics

Semi-conductors

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic

Drug Deliver

