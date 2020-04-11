Global Microfludics Components Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Microfludics Components market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Microfludics Components market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Microfluidics deals with the behaviour, precise control and manipulation of fluids that are geometrically constrained to a small, typically sub-millimeter, scale at which capillary penetration governs mass transport. It is a multidisciplinary field at the intersection of engineering, physics, chemistry, biochemistry, nanotechnology, and biotechnology, with practical applications in the design of systems in which low volumes of fluids are processed to achieve multiplexing, automation, and high-throughput screening. Microfluidics Components refer to the devices you’ll need when working with microfluidic. Including microfluidic chips, pumps, sensors, valves, connectors and all other accessories you may need to build your own microfluidic system, or simply improve your current one.
The Microfludics Components market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microfludics Components.
This report presents the worldwide Microfludics Components market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Agilent
Fluidigm Corporation
Micralyne, Inc
Becton Dickinson
Danaher
PerkinElmer
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Dolomite Microfluidics
908 Devices
MicroLIQUID
MicruX Technologies
Micronit
Fluigent
IDEX Corporation
KNF Neuberger
Elveflow
Alldoo MicroPump
Bio-Chem Fluidics
Takasago Electric
TOPS Micro Pump
Xavitech
Parker Hannifin
Staiger GmbH and Co.KG
Aignep SpA
FIM Valvole Srl
Microfludics Components Breakdown Data by Type
Microfluidic Pumps
Microfluidic Chips
Microfluidic Valves
Microfluidic Sensors
Microfluidic Connectors
Other
Microfludics Components Breakdown Data by Application
Medical
Environmental
Chemical Industry
Other
Microfludics Components Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Microfludics Components Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Microfludics Components status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Microfludics Components manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microfludics Components :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Microfludics Components market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
