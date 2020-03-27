Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.
Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is an odorless, tasteless, porous white powder derived from wood pulp or refined cotton. With a wide range of chemical, technical, and economic benefits, MCC is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry etc.
The microcrystalline cellulose industry concentration is high; there are some large manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European. According to the statistics, the top 3 manufacturers, FMC, JRS and Mingtai were estimated to hold for population market share 53.8 % in 2017.
Geographically, the Consumption of microcrystalline cellulose is mainly focus on USA, Europe, South America, China, Japan and India. North America, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the share 50% respectively. In addition, American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, FMC is the largest manufacturer in the world and its plant in USA located in Newark, Ireland. As to Europe, the JRS has become a leader. In Taiwan, it is Mingtai that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Anhui, Shandong and Zhejiang province.
The global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market is valued at 940 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
FMC
JRS
Mingtai
Asahi Kasei
Accent Microcell
Wei Ming Pharmaceutical
Juku Orchem Private Limited
BLANVER
Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical
Linghu Xinwang Chemical
Shandong Guangda
Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical
Jining Six Best Excipients
Aoda Pharmaceutical
QuFuShi Medical
Ahua Pharmaceutical
Qufu Tianli
Xinda biotchnology
Rutocel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Wood Pulp Based
Refined Cotton Based
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Other
