Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

This report studies the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is an odorless, tasteless, porous white powder derived from wood pulp or refined cotton. With a wide range of chemical, technical, and economic benefits, MCC is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry etc.

The microcrystalline cellulose industry concentration is high; there are some large manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European. According to the statistics, the top 3 manufacturers, FMC, JRS and Mingtai were estimated to hold for population market share 53.8 % in 2017.

Geographically, the Consumption of microcrystalline cellulose is mainly focus on USA, Europe, South America, China, Japan and India. North America, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the share 50% respectively. In addition, American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, FMC is the largest manufacturer in the world and its plant in USA located in Newark, Ireland. As to Europe, the JRS has become a leader. In Taiwan, it is Mingtai that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Anhui, Shandong and Zhejiang province.

The global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market is valued at 940 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wood Pulp Based

Refined Cotton Based

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other

