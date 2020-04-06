In this report, the Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Microcontrollers (MCU) are low cost devices which, coupled with enhancement in technology, is the driving force for their usage in a bevy of smaller products such as portable gadgets and LED lighting. The major areas in which microcontrollers are used are automotive, industrial, consumer goods, computer, and communications applications. Of these, the market is found to be primarily driven by industrial (which is considered to include medical), automotive applications and consumer goods.

Increasing awareness of smart energy management, coupled with growing penetration of automotive and medical applications is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period. The rapidly growing automotive industry is expected to drive the microcontrollers market over the next five years.

The global Microcontrollers (MCU) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microcontrollers (MCU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microcontrollers (MCU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

Fujitsu

Freescale Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Atmel Corporation

Texas Instruments

Samsung Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

8 bit Microcontroller

16 bit Microcontroller

32 bit Microcontroller

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Computer

Communications

