Global Micro-LED Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smartwatches, mobile devices, and NTE (AR/VR) devices is a major factor for the growth of the market.

APAC is expected to dominate the micro-LED display market during the forecast period with the presence of leading brand product manufacturers, LED foundries, and display panel manufacturers in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Sony

X-Celeprint

Samsung Electronics

OCULUS VR

Epistar

Verlase Technologies

Jbd

Aledia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

The Micro Display

Small, Medium Sized Panels

Large Panel

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Advertising

Car

Aerospace Defense

Other

