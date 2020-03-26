Global Micro LED Display Regional Outlook 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
MicroLED is an emerging flat panel display technology. As the name implies, microLED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, microLED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency.
Along with OLEDs, microLEDs are primarily aimed at small, low-energy devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. OLED and microLED both offer greatly reduced energy requirements compared to conventional LCD systems. Unlike OLED, microLED is based on conventional GaN LED technology, which offers far higher total brightness than OLED produces, as much as 30 times, as well as higher efficiency in terms of lux/W. It also does not suffer from the shorter lifetimes of OLED.
The global Micro LED Display market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 115.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Micro LED Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micro LED Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Apple
Cooledge
Epistar
Glo
Lumens
Mikro Mesa Technology
Oculus VR
Ostendo Technologies
Plasseymiconductors
Samsung Electronics
Sony
Uiqarta
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Small
Medium
Large
Segment by Application
AR Headsets
VR Headsets
HUD
Smart Watch
Smart Phone
TV
Digital Signage
Tablet
Laptop and Desktop
