Global Micro-Irrigation Systems Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Micro irrigation system is not apt for small cultivation fields. The plantations and field crops constitute a major target for growth of micro irrigation systems globally.

End-user

The consumers of these methods are mainly owners of orchards, plantations, stadiums, and vineyards. It is mainly due to high demand for plantation crops at lower costs which has resulted in such a growth in micro irrigation systems. Coupled with increasing awareness of its benefits among farmers has fueled its growth in emerging economies.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064015

Market Dynamics

The scarcity of water for irrigation due to uneven rainfall and dropping groundwater levels is one of the key factors for adoption of micro irrigation by farmers. These methods help not only in preserving water but also brings down the cost of energy and water used to produce crops. In Asian countries like China and India, Governments incentivize the farmers for adopting these techniques through subsidies for the purchase of equipment. It is a major driver in emerging economies.

However, the high installation costs dissuade many small crop owners to opt for micro-irrigation. Low levels of private investment in developing lower end alternatives for heavy equipment also remains a major deterrent. But, the ever-increasing population and ever decreasing fertile land have pushed the farmers to contain costs of irrigation which can fuel the growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type of application the market is divided into sprinkler and drip irrigation. Wherein the sprinkler contributed the most to the overall market but drip is set to grow faster than its counterpart. Type of crops segment market into orchards, field crops, plantations and others. Of these, the orchards contribute to the major part of revenue for the industry. However, the plantation is the fastest growing category. Depending on the type of user the industry is further divided into large farms, small farmers, commercial plantations and local governments.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market could be fragmented into North American, European, APAC (India, China, Japan, Australia and others) and LAMEA (Africa, Middle East, and Latin America) based on geographic location. With single largest market coming from North American countries (35% in terms of revenue) like U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Followed by Europe and then APAC nations. The APAC market is intended to grow at CAGR of 18.5% much higher than European countries. With the growing support from governments, the APAC nations will eventually emerge as market leaders owing to large-scale adoption by farmers in these nations.

Opportunities (This section can be written as part of Market Dynamics)

The opportunity in this market lies in the large-scale commercialization of the micro irrigation systems by reducing product cost. The subsidies provided by the government aims at expanding the market to rural sectors and small farmers as well. There lies a huge potential in developing systems with low maintenance costs as well.

Key Players

Major players in micro-irrigation market include Jain Irrigation Systems, Rain Bird Corp., Toro Corp., Elgo Irrigations, T-L Irrigation Company, Lindsay Co., Valmont Industries Inc., Netafim Limited and Rivulis Plastro Ltd.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064015

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage