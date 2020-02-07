GLOBAL MICRO-IRRIGATION MARKET 2019-2023: KNOW ABOUT INDUSTRY PEERS, THEIR STRATEGIC, GROWTH FACTORS

Micro-irrigation Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Micro-irrigation Market Summary:

Report on Micro-irrigation Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Micro-irrigation Market Overview:

The global micro-irrigation market has been estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2014. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Sprinkler irrigation system accounts for 50% share of the global micro-irrigation market.

Global Micro-irrigation Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Deere & Company,Jain Irrigation Systems Limited,Lindsay Corporation,EPC Industries,Nelson Irrigation Corporation,Netafim Ltd.,Rain Bird Corporation,The Toro Company,Rivulius,Harvel,Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.,Elgo Irrigation Ltd.,Antelco Pty Ltd,Kothari Group India,

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US,Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Agentina, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa

What are the business Opportunities for the Investors?

Help to Identify latest Trend and emerging drivers

Useful for SWOT Analysis of the market

Useful for Developing business Strategies

Helps to Identify market Growth till 2023

Help to Understand the competitive landscape

Major growths and Development in 2017 covered in the report

And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report

Reasons to Purchase the Micro-irrigation Market Report:

– Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

– Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

– Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

– Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

– 3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Available Customization of the Report:

– This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Points Covered in TOC of Global Micro-irrigation Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Subsidies from Government and Support from Financial Institution

3.1.2 Global Water Scarcity

3.1.3 Technological Innovation

3.1.4 Rapid Growth in Greenhouse Vegetable Production

3.2 Restraint

3.2.1 Lack of Consumer Awareness

3.2.2 Lack of Trained Personnel for Proper and Continous Monitoring of the Project

3.2.3 Higher InitiaI Investment Requirement

3.2.4 Continous Maintenanace Requirement

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.3.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Segmentation

4.1 By Mechansim

4.1.1 Drip Irrigation System

4.1.2 Sprinkler Irrigation System

4.1.3 Others

4.2 By Component

4.2.1 Emitters/ Drippers

4.2.2 Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

4.2.3 Pressure Pumps

4.2.4 ValvesÂ

4.2.5 Filters

4.2.6 Fittings & Accessories

4.3 By Application

4.3.1 Field Crops

4.3.2 Plantation Crops

4.3.3 Orchards and Vineyards

4.3.4 Turf And Ornaments

4.3.5 Others

4.4 By End -Users

4.4.1 Agriculture Users

4.4.2 Industrial Users

4.4.3 Others

4.5 By Geography

4.5.1 North America

4.5.1.1 United States

4.5.1.2 Canada

4.5.1.3 Mexico

4.5.1.4 Others

4.5.2 Europe

4.5.2.1 Germany

4.5.2.2 United Kingdom

4.5.2.3 France

4.5.2.4 Spain

4.5.2.5 Italy

4.5.2.6 Others

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific

4.5.3.1 China

4.5.3.2 Japan

4.5.3.3 India

4.5.3.4 Australia

4.5.3.5 Others

4.5.4 South America

4.5.4.1 Brazil

4.5.4.2 Argentina

4.5.4.3 Other

4.5.5 Africa

4.5.5.1 Egypt

4.5.5.2 South Africa

4.5.5.3 Others

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Competetive Landscape

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Deere & Company

7.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

7.3 Lindsay Corporation

7.4 EPC Industries

7.5 Nelson Irrigation Corporation

7.6 Netafim Ltd.

7.7 Rain Bird Corporation

7.8 The Toro Company

7.9 Rivulis

7.10 Harvel

7.11 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.12 Elgo Irrigation Ltd.Â

7.13 Antelco Pty Ltd

7.14 Kothari Group India

8. Future Outlook of the Market

9. Appendix

To conclude, Micro-irrigation report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

