Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064153
The market for micro-hybrid vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. A micro hybrid for 2 (which is a tiny 2-door car) starts at $12,490, a Prius at $23,520, and a Volt at $39,145.Although microhybrid cars don’t require huge design changes, they do need better batteries than what’s found in convention cars today. Developing better batteries and making them cheaply will be two key challenges for popularizing microhybrids.
Based on Capacity:
48 Volt
12 Volt
Others
Based on Vehicle Type:
Light Vehicles
Heavy Vehicles
Based on Battery Type:
Lithium Ion
Lead based
others
The cars are making their way to Japan, China and even the United States, where the federal government proposed new fuel economy standards last November that would promote the use of electric vehicle technologies and nudge automakers to roll out more fuel efficient cars.European countries are expected to dominate the global micro-hybrid market in terms of shipment of unit sales, with a share of 45% by the end of 2020.
The concerns to protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially carbon dioxide, will play a major role in driving the growth of the market.Requiring the smallest battery size micro hybrid vehicles are gaining prominence across consumers and manufacturers as an economical way of enhancing the fuel efficiency of vehicles without increasing the overall cost of vehicles. Vast improvements in battery technologies and cost reductions are complementing developments in the field of micro hybrid vehicles.
Some of the major players operating in the global micro hybrid vehicles market include Audi AG, General Motors Company, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Fuji Motor Corp, Hyundai Motor Company, Fiat Automobiles S.p.A., Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Porshe Ag and Mazda Motor Corporation among others.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key PlayersNorth America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064153Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage