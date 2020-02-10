Global Micro Forceps Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Micro Forceps Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

This report studies the Micro Forceps market, for micro surgery made of stainless steel or titanium etc.

The classification of Micro Forceps includes 15CM Micro Forceps 18CM Micro Forceps, 20CM Micro Forceps and Others, and the revenue of 15CM Micro Forceps in 2017 is about 42%, and the revenue is stable from 2012 to 2017.

Micro Forceps are widely used in Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and other Institutes.

Geographically, global surgical equipment market is segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and etc. China dominated the global surgical equipment market followed by Europe and North America. North America is the largest consumption region of Micro Forceps, with a market share nearly 30% in 2017. Europe is the second largest market of Micro Forceps, enjoying consumption market share nearly 25% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Micro Forceps market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 37 million by 2024, from US$ 29 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Micro Forceps business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

15CM Micro Forceps

18CM Micro Forceps

20CM Micro Forceps

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

B Braun

BD

Medicon

KLS Martin Group

MST

US Endoscopy

Geuder Group

Symmetry Surgical

Antibe Therapeutics

TAKAYAMA Instrument

Synovis Micro Companies

Faulhaber Pinzetten

Ningbo Cheng-He

Cardio Care

Mercian

Wexler Surgical

Labtician Ophthalmics

OPHMED

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Micro Forceps (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Micro Forceps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micro Forceps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micro Forceps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Micro Forceps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

