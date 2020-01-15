Global Micro Data Center Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Micro Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

Micro data centers exhibit virtues of simplified workload that traditional data centers lack. As a result, enterprises are switching from local facilities to automated micro data centers for information storage.

The global micro data center market is gaining from the changing data center needs of enterprises. A large number of enterprises are increasingly adopting micro data centers to store critical data either on premise or in remote locations.

In 2017, the global Micro Data Center market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Schneider Electric

Hewlett

Rittal

Vertiv

IBM

Eaton

Delta Power Solutions

Orbis

Vapor IO

Canovate

IDC

Altron

Cannon Technologies

Huawei

Sicon Chat Union Electric

KSTAR

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3422538-global-micro-data-center-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Less than 25 RU

25 RU – 50 RU

More than 50 RU

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Micro Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Micro Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Micro Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Less than 25 RU

1.4.3 25 RU – 50 RU

1.4.4 More than 50 RU

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Micro Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT and Telecom

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Energy

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Micro Data Center Market Size

2.2 Micro Data Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Micro Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Micro Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Micro Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Micro Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Micro Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Micro Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Micro Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Micro Data Center Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Micro Data Center Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Micro Data Center Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Micro Data Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Schneider Electric

12.1.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.1.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.2 Hewlett

12.2.1 Hewlett Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.2.4 Hewlett Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hewlett Recent Development

12.3 Rittal

12.3.1 Rittal Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.3.4 Rittal Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Rittal Recent Development

12.4 Vertiv

12.4.1 Vertiv Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.4.4 Vertiv Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Vertiv Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Eaton

12.6.1 Eaton Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.6.4 Eaton Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.7 Delta Power Solutions

12.7.1 Delta Power Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.7.4 Delta Power Solutions Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Delta Power Solutions Recent Development

12.8 Orbis

12.8.1 Orbis Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.8.4 Orbis Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Orbis Recent Development

12.9 Vapor IO

12.9.1 Vapor IO Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.9.4 Vapor IO Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Vapor IO Recent Development

12.10 Canovate

12.10.1 Canovate Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Micro Data Center Introduction

12.10.4 Canovate Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Canovate Recent Development

12.11 IDC

12.12 Altron

12.13 Cannon Technologies

12.14 Huawei

12.15 Sicon Chat Union Electric

12.16 KSTAR

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3422538-global-micro-data-center-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)