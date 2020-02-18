Indonesia is rich in tourism resources. The tourism industry is growing into one of Indonesia’s pillar industries, and its contribution to GDP is now 3.78%.
Indonesia’s tourism competitiveness ranks 70th in nearly 200 countries and regions around the world.
By Application, the Business Feild accounts for the largest market share which is anout 64.07% in 2017.
In 2018, the global MICE market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global MICE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MICE development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PT Pamerindo Indonesia
Pamerindo
GEM INDONESIA
Debindo-ITE
MELALI MICE
Indonesian Congress and Convention Association
Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association
Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association
Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies
Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Meetings
Incentives
Conferencing
Exhibitions
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic Feild
Business Feild
Political Field
Exhibitions
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global MICE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the MICE development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
https://www.erienewsnow.com/story/40083199/global-mice-market-prospective-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2025
