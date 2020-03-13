Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market– Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018–2025

Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Mica Tape for Insulation Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Mica is the name given to a group of minerals of related composition and similar physical properties, most notably perfect basal cleavage, which means they can be split readily in one plane into a great number of thin, tough laminates. Mica tape is an inorganic high dielectric tape manufactured with mica paper and laminated to various reinforcing substrates to enable ease of handling. Increasing adoption among end-user industries and rapid industrialization in all over the world are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, The mica tape has numerous exceptional properties such as high temperature resistance, non-toxic, high pressure resistance, corrosion resistance, anti-aging and dielectric strength up to A-level, which make mica tape suitable for being adopted in electronic and electrical industries. These properties of mica tape also rising the demand across the world. However, availability of substitute is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Mica Tape for Insulation during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to demand of mica tape is increasing along with decreasing prices in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Mica Tape for Insulation market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• ISOVOLTA Group

• VonRoll

• Pamica

• Meifeng Mica

• Chhaperia

• Glory Mica

• Nippon Rika

• Spbsluda

• Haiying Insulation

• OKABE MICA

• Electrolock

• Jyoti

• Cogebi

• Sakti Mica

• Ruby Mica

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mica Glass Tape

Mica Polyester Tape

By Application:

3.3 to 6 kV

> 6 kV to 10 kV

> 10 kV

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

