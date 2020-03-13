Global MHealth Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

MHealth Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of "MHealth Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The MHealth Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

mHealth (also written as m-health) is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices.The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and PDAs, and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection.

With more than 7 Billion mobile network subscriptions worldwide, the mobile communications sector is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. Healthcare is no exception to this trend.

As healthcare service providers seek to maximize their patient outreach while minimizing costs, many view mobile healthcare (or mHealth) as the solution to improve healthcare cost–efficiency. mHealth refers to the usage of mobile communications technology and devices to enhance access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and emergency health services, and provide diagnostic services.

North America is currently the top dog in the mHealth market, but it has predicted that Europe and Asia Pacific are likely to surpass North America to lead the market with a share of 28% during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global mHealth market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global mHealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the mHealth development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Philips Healthcare

iHealth

LifeWatch

Samsung

Apple

Sanofi

Boston Scientific

Omron Healthcare

Bayer Healthcare

Masimo

Xiaomi

HUAWEI Technologies

Nike

AirStrip

AliveCor

AT＆T

Athenahealth

CardioNet

Fitbit

Qualcomm

Sanofi

Medtronic

Market analysis by product type

Blood glucose meters

BP monitors

Pulse oximetry

Neurological monitoring devices

Apnea and sleep monitors

Wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters

Others

Market analysis by market

Cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory diseases

Neurological diseases

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MHealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MHealth development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

MHealth Manufacturers

MHealth Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

MHealth Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

