Global MHealth Devices in Home Monitoring Applications Market Research and Forecast 2019

Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The home monitoring device market has been seeing a vast amount of change, with new devices providing a multitude of functions. Devices are no longer just directed to the elderly, as other vulnerable people are also potential end-users.
A number of drivers are fueling growth within home monitoring adoption, with key factors being an aging demographic, a shift to home care among healthcare providers and individuals, greater availability around home monitoring offerings, increased monitoring functionality, and more awareness around these devices.
The global MHealth Devices in Home Monitoring Applications market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on MHealth Devices in Home Monitoring Applications volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MHealth Devices in Home Monitoring Applications market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Healthcare
Apple
Philips
Athenahealth
Cerner
Medtronics
Allscripts
A&D Medical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Wearable Home Monitoring Devices
Non-Wearable Home Monitoring Devices
Segment by Application
Monitoring Applications
Diagnosis & Treatment
Education & Awareness
Healthcare Management
Wellness & Prevention
Others
