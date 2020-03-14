Global Mexico Compound Feed Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

Compound feed refers to a mixture of products of vegetable or animal origin in their natural state, fresh or preserved, meant for oral feeding to domestic animals. Healthy animals require sufficient quantity of carbohydrates and proteins in addition to the necessary vitamins and dietary minerals.Carbohydrates are the major source of energy and constitute the largest component of animalfeed, followed by plant proteins and animal protein sources.In agriculture and animal husbandry today, the nutritional needs of farm animals may be satisfied through natural forage and fodder alone, or augmented by feed additives in concentrated, controlled form. The nutritional quality of compound feed is influenced not only by the nutrient content, but also by the hygiene, digestibility, and effect on intestinal health.

In the past decades, Mexico has seen steady growth in the demand for compound feed, having risen to being the fourth world producer of feed today. The Mexican market is primarily driven by growing population, rising demand for quality meat products, and increase in consumer spending levels. The growth of user industries and livestock production havefurther fueled the market growth. Moreover, new innovations and breakthroughs in the industry have impelled the growth and made Mexico an important market with a potential for higher growth.

However, the increasing prices of raw materials, unpredictability of climatic conditions and lower impact on native breedshinder the growth of agriculture and animal husbandry. Despite such hurdles, the Mexico compound feed market is a lucrative market and has witnessed a boom in production as well as consumption in recentyears.

The feed marketis fragmented on the basis of animal type and ingredients.

Animal Type

Poultry Feed

Aqua Feed

Cattle Feed

Pet Food

Swine Feed

Other Animals

Ingredients

Molasses

Oil

Oilseed Meals

Cereals

Others

Key Players

Leading companies involved in prepared feeds production include ConAgra Inc., Cargill, Agribrands International, Inc., Conti Group Companies, Inc., and Farmland Industries, Inc.

