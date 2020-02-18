Know the worldwide growth of Metrology Services Market with SWOT

The global metrology services market is growing due to development of enhanced metrology services software packages, lack of applicability of existing measuring equipment, growing pressure on global infrastructure and resources, and lack of trained machine operators.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of CAD/CAM and international quality standards in metrology services is also supporting the growth of the global market.

The developing outsourcing trend for dimensional check in medical sector and development of the market in emerging economies are two of the major factors, providing ample growth opportunities for the global metrology services market. Moreover, the increased demand to capture large volumes of 3-D data for modeling and analysis, and increased adherence to international quality standards in end-user industries of metrology services are supporting the growth of the global market.

Among the various regions, North America led the global market in 2014 and is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand of metrology services in the aerospace and industrial applications in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow with the highest rate in the coming years, due to the growing automotive industry and other end user industries, such as manufacturing and medical in the region.

Among the various products, the optical digitizer and scanners segment led the global market in 2014, due to greater accuracy and precision offered these devices, in comparison to the coordinate measuring machines segment. Among all the optical digitizer and scanners, the 3D laser scanners segment is expected to grow with the highest rate in the coming years, due to their ability to contribute in calculating complex geometries with accuracy and touch probe technology.

Global Metrology Services Market Segmentation

By Products

Optical Digitizers and Scanners

White Light Scanners

3D Laser Scanners

Laser trackers

Coordinate Measuring Machines

Articulated Arm Machines

Gantry Machines

Horizontal Arm Machines

Bridge Machines

By Application

Industrial

Aerospace

Power Generation

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of the World

Brazil

