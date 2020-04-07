In this report, the Global Methylamine Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Methylamine Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Methylamine is an organic compound with a formula of CH3NH2. This colorless gas is a derivative of ammonia, but with one hydrogen atom being replaced by a methyl group. It is the simplest primary amine. It is sold as a solution in methanol, ethanol, tetrahydrofuran, or water, or as the anhydrous gas in pressurized metal containers. Industrially, methylamine is transported in its anhydrous form in pressurized railcars and tank trailers. It has a strong odor similar to fish. Methylamine is used as a building block for the synthesis of many other commercially available compounds. Generally speaking, there are two forms of methylamine: gas and liquid. In our report, gas will be turned into the form of liquid when calculated. That’s to say, we do research based on that1 MT gas type methylamine is equal to 2 MT liquid type methylamine.
Methylamine is an important chemical intermediate, in commercial production methanol and NH3 are the key materials. Methylamines exists in two forms: gas and liquid. Liquid type is the main type and takes 83.84% share, the purity is 40%, 50% and 60%. The application of Methylamine is wide and pesticides, n-methylpyrrolidone and alkylalkanolamines are the most important applications. The shares are 32.88%, 35.37% and 24.41%, respectively. Pharmaceuticals are also the application field of methylamine, but the share is relatively low, in 2016 the share is only 3.19%.
Eastman, Chemours and BASF are the main manufacturers in Notrh America, the total consumption volume in North America was 341616 MT in 2016, the products of Eastman and Chemours are well sold, the shares are 55.99% and 27.10%, respectively.
In North America, USA is the biggest consuming region, the consumption volume increases to 337485 MT in 2017 from 245801 MT in 2012 with the average growth rate of 6.55%. Canada is the second largest consuming region, with 14280 MT consumed in 2016.
In the furture, the market is bright and full of potential. Because the demand is promising, Eastman, Chemours, BASF and other manufacturers pay more attention to the methylamine market in North America. So in our prediction, the production will continue to increase and the consumption volume will also enhance. In 2022 the consumption volume will be 431470 MT from 341616 MT in 2016.
The global Methylamine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Methylamine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Methylamine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Eastman
Chemours
BASF
Celanese
Balaji Amines
MGC
Balchem
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gas
Liquid
Segment by Application
Pesticides
N-methylpyrrolidone
Alkylalkanolamines
Pharmaceuticals
Other
