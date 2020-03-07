In this report, the Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-methyl-isobutyl-carbinol-mibc-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



This report researches the worldwide Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC), also named 4-Methyl-2-pentanol, is a colorless stable liquid with a medium odor, an organic chemical compound. The chemical formula of methyl isobutyl carbinol is C6H14O, with molar mass of 102.174. The CAS number is 108-11-2.

MIBC has limited solubility in water, but is miscible with most organic solvents. It can be used as a latent solvent within a solvent blend to alter performance characteristics such as drying, curing, viscosity and flow. It also has good solvent power for dissolving oils, waxes, gums, natural resins and cellulose.

The main uses of MIBC are as a frother in mineral flotation and in the production of lubricant oil additives. Besides that, MIBC can also be applied in surface coatings, thinners, printing inks, adhesives, cosmetics, toiletries and cleaners.

With developed manufacturing technology, America is the largest supplier of MIBC, occupying 48% production market share. On the other hand, America is also the largest consumption market with sales market share of 42%. Europe followed, with a sales market share of 32% and production market share of 30%.

Generally, the high-purity MIBC is widely used in various lubricant, paintings and coatings. In the last several years, the fast development of automotive industry drives the demand of lubricant and mass constructions also required these paintings and coatings.

On the other hand, the price of MIBC was followed the price trend of oil in the last several years. The price wave of raw materials also influenced MIBCs price largely. In addition, the consumption market is relative little due to the substitute products.

Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market size will increase to 120 Million US$ by 2025, from 120 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Celanese

Shell Chemicals

Dow Chemical

Arkema

Solvay (Rhodia)

Monument Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Japan Refine

Weifang Yihua

Hubei Jusheng

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Breakdown Data by Type

98.0% Type

98.5% Type

99.0% Type

99.5% Type

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Breakdown Data by Application

Lube oils & Hydraulic fluids

Mining

Paints & Coatings

Others

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-methyl-isobutyl-carbinol-mibc-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market

Challenges to market growth for Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com