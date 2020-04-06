In this report, the Global Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Methyl anthranilate, also known as MA, methyl 2-aminobenzoate, or carbomethoxyaniline, is an ester of anthranilic acid. Its chemical formula is C8H9NO2. It has a fruity grape smell, and one of its key uses is as a flavoring agent. In 2017, flavor and fragrance industry consumed methyl anthranilate is about 3303 MT, which took a share of 68.83%. Besides, methyl anthranilate is also used in pharmaceutical industry.

Currently, methyl anthranilate is mainly produced in India and China. Global major suppliers include Ambernath Organics, Anshul Specialty Molecules, Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical, JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing and Hubei Newscien Bioscientific etc. Ambernath Organics is the leader in this market, which sold 1625 MT in 2017, accounting for 33.86% globally.

The global Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) market is valued at 27 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 34 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ambernath Organics

Anshul Specialty Molecules

Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical

JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing

Hubei Newscien Bioscientific

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Methyl Anthranilate ＜99%

Methyl Anthranilate ≥99%

Segment by Application

Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

