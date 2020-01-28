Global Methanesulfonic Acid by Manufactures and Geographic Regions 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Methanesulfonic Acid Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

Methanesulfonic acid (MSA), the simplest alkanesulfonic acid, is a hygroscopic colorless liquid or white solid, depending on whether the ambient temperature is greater or less than 20 ÂºC. It is very soluble in water and oxygenated solvents, but sparingly soluble in most hydrocarbons. In aqueous solution, it is a strong acid (completely ionized).

These comprehensive Methanesulfonic Acid research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/527370

Global Methanesulfonic Acid in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Methanesulfonic Acid Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Methanesulfonic Acid Market in the near future.

Scope of the Report:

Methanesulfonic acid has two types, such as industrial grade (methanesulfonic acid 70%) and pharmaceutical grade (methanesulfonic acid 99%). Methanesulfonic acid 70% is mainly used in electroplating industry and methanesulfonic acid 99% is used in medicine. In 2016, global industrial grade methanesulfonic acid production took about 87.07%.

There are many manufacture methods in producing methanesulfonic acid. BASF’s technology is global leading and suitable for production of pharmaceutical grade methanesulfonic acid. Because of the patent protection, other companies can’t share this method.

Nowadays, global methanesulfonic acid production areas are mainly in Europe, USA and China. In 2016, Europe methanesulfonic acid production took about 62.86% with 56052 MT and it is the largest production region.

Global major manufacturers are BASF, Arkema Group, Oxon Italia and other small companies in China. BASF is a global leader company in this field. Also, manufacturers in China mostly produce industrial grade methanesulfonic acid. High-end products are concentrated in abroad.

Global methanesulfonic acid production increased from 75796 MT in 2012 to 89166 MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 5.20% from 2012 to 2016. Price of methanesulfonic acid is varied from 2277 USD/MT in 2012 to 2216 USD/MT in 2016.

Due to the increasing demand for methanesulfonic acid, global methanesulfonic acid production will increase to 109263 MT by 2023. Currently, China methanesulfonic acid price increase in 2017 because of environmental pressure.

The worldwide market for Methanesulfonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Methanesulfonic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Arkema Group

Oxon Italia

Jinshenghui Chemical

Zhongke Fine Chemical

Xingchi Science and Technology

Suning Chemical

Jinji Chemical

Yanuo Chemical

Xudong Chemical

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Methanesulfonic-Acid-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electroplating

Medicine

Organic Synthesis

Other

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/527370

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact us: – Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook