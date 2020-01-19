Global Meter Data Management Product Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Meter Data Management Product Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This market consists of utilities seeking products for managing metered consumption data. Metered data managed in these products can be used across the enterprise and shared with customers, partners, market operators and regulators. For the purpose of this market assessment, meter data management (MDM) products are IT components of the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). These products are responsible for cleansing, calculating, providing data persistency, and disseminating consumption and event data obtained from meters installed on delivery points. MDM products can contain a subset of meter asset information, or even some premise, topology or customer information. However, the key data being tracked is metered commodity consumption and meter-related events, regardless of the type of commodity metered, type of meter, communication technology or collection device.
In 2018, the global Meter Data Management Product market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Meter Data Management Product status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meter Data Management Product development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
OSIsoft
Oracle
Itron
ElectSolve
Gruppo Engineering
Landis+Gyr
Siemens
Terranova Software
Cuculus
Energyworx
Ferranti Computer
Systems
Honeywell
Enoro
Accenture
Fluentgrid Limited
SAP
Silver Spring Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Financial
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Meter Data Management Product status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Meter Data Management Product development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Meter Data Management Product Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Meter Data Management Product Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Financial
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 OSIsoft
12.1.1 OSIsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.1.4 OSIsoft Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 OSIsoft Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Itron
12.3.1 Itron Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.3.4 Itron Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Itron Recent Development
12.4 ElectSolve
12.4.1 ElectSolve Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.4.4 ElectSolve Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ElectSolve Recent Development
12.5 Gruppo Engineering
12.5.1 Gruppo Engineering Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.5.4 Gruppo Engineering Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Gruppo Engineering Recent Development
12.6 Landis+Gyr
12.6.1 Landis+Gyr Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.6.4 Landis+Gyr Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development
12.7 Siemens
12.7.1 Siemens Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.7.4 Siemens Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.8 Terranova Software
12.8.1 Terranova Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.8.4 Terranova Software Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Terranova Software Recent Development
12.9 Cuculus
12.9.1 Cuculus Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.9.4 Cuculus Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Cuculus Recent Development
12.10 Energyworx
12.10.1 Energyworx Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Meter Data Management Product Introduction
12.10.4 Energyworx Revenue in Meter Data Management Product Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Energyworx Recent Development
12.11 Ferranti Computer
12.12 Systems
12.13 Honeywell
12.14 Enoro
12.15 Accenture
12.16 Fluentgrid Limited
12.17 SAP
12.18 Silver Spring Networks
Continued….
