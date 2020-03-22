Global Metam Sodium Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Metam Sodium Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metam Sodium Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Metam Sodium market status and forecast, categorizes the global Metam Sodium market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Metam sodium (compounds, weed, killing, liquid) is a yellow to light yellow-green solution with an odor of amine and sulfur that varies in intensity.

Metam sodium is an organosulfur compound (formally a dithiocarbamate), which is used as a soil fumigant, pesticide, herbicide, and fungicide.

Metam sodium industry is mainly concentrated in USA and China. Currently, there are many metam sodium products producing companies in the world metam sodium industry. The main market players are Limin Chemical, AMVAC, FMC Corporation and Kanesho. The sales of metam sodium will increase to 62785 MT in 2017 from 52412 MT in 2013 with CAGR rate of 3.35%. North America is the largest production and sales region with high application demand.

The global consumption value of metam sodium increases with the 4.19% average growth rate. Europe and North America are the major consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these this region occupied 74.25% of the global consumption volume in total.

Metam sodium include many forms with different available content, the main content is 35% and 42%. With agricultural production effect of metam sodium, the downstream application industries will need more metam sodium products. So, metam sodium has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance metam sodium through improving technology.

The major raw materials for metam sodium products are methylamine, carbon disulfide, sodium hydroxide and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of metam sodium. The production cost of metam sodium is also an important factor which could impact the price of metam sodium.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents increasing trend from 2012 to 2017. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

The global Metam Sodium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

