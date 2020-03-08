Global Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Metallurgical Coke Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metallurgical Coke Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Metallurgical Coke market status and forecast, categorizes the global Metallurgical Coke market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Metallurgical coke is made by destructive distillation of a blend of selected Bituminous coals (called Coking coal or Metallurgical coal) in special high temperature ovens in the absence of oxygen until a greater part of the volatile matter is driven off. The resulting product, COKE, consists principally of Carbon.

The Metallurgical Coke industry is held by China, India and Japanese companies. China became the biggest producer and exporter of metallurgical coke many years ago. China has the world’s largest steel output. As a result, China has become the world’s largest consumer

China has the world’s largest metallurgical coke production capacity, also the most manufacturers, industry concentration is very low. Because the downstream customers are relatively single, mostly for contract manufacturing. The scale of independent coking manufacturers is very small; their production capacity is usually below 2 million tons. Therefore, the production capacity utilization rate is very low, and the profits of enterprises are at a very low level for a long time

ArcelorMittal and Baosteel are the world leader of the Metallurgical Coke industry. They are also the world’s largest consumers

However, as the global demand for metallurgical coke is declining, which indirectly results in the price of metallurgical coke dropping. Especially in 2015, it mainly affected by the declining downstream steel industry market. Manufacturers have long been in a negative profit position. However, with the 2017 steel market picking-up. The increase in downstream demand led to a rebound in market prices.

As the steel industry in China reshuffled, excess capacity was continuously removed. The overall operating rate has been improved. We estimate that Metallurgical Coke consumption will continues to increase at a rate of 1.71% in the following 6 years.

