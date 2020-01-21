Global Metallographic Cutting Machine Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Metallographic Cutting Machine Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Metallographic Cutting Machine is used for cutting the metallographic specimens with irregular shapes such as cylinder, polygon etc., so as to observe the metallographic and lithofacies structure of the material. Most metallographic samples need to be cut to the area of interest and for easy handling. Depending upon the material, the cutting operation can be done by abrasive cutting wheels (metals and metal matrix composites), or diamond cutting wheels (ceramics, electronics, biomaterials, minerals).

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Metallographic Cutting Machine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Struers

LECO

Buehler

ATM

Allied

METKON

Kemet

PRESI

TOP TECH

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Abrasive Cutting Machine

Diamond Cutting Machine

By End-User / Application

Laboratory

Industry

