Global Metaldehyde Market Size by Application (2019-2024)

Metaldehyde is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CHO)4. It is commonly used as a pesticide against slugs, snails, and other gastropods. It is the cyclic tetramer of acetaldehyde.

Metaldehyde is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CHO)4. It is commonly used as a pesticide against slugs, snails, and other gastropods. It is the cyclic tetramer of acetaldehyde. World sales of metaldehyde reached 3820 MT in 2015, which mainly concentrated in EU, China, USA and Southeast Asia. The price of metaldehyde was around 8000~9000 USD/MT in 2015, with little raising year by year.

The raw materials of metaldehyde are acetaldehyde and sulfuric acid. Among metaldehyde producers, only Lonza is capable of producing metaldehyde by itself. Currently, only four companies are capable of producing metaldehyde as active ingredient to apply as molluscicide, which are Lonza, Xuzhou Nuote, Xuzhou Shennong and Haimen Zhaofeng. Lonza is the sole producer in EU, while the other three companies are located in China The major producer-Lonza, has more than 80 years’ experience in this field. The second largest producer- Xuzhou Nuote has also spent more than 10 years to develop their product. The high technical barrier is the main factor that limits other companies to enter into this market.

Lonza

Xuzhou Nuote

Xuzhou Shennong

Haimen Zhaofeng

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

99% Metaldehyde

98% Metaldehyde

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Agricultural

Gardening

Others

Metaldehyde Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

