Global Metal Roofing Market Research Report Based on Technology Assessment, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2019

Metal rooftop is a material framework produced using metal pieces or tiles. Metal rooftop can be a reasonable method to secure home, particularly if individuals live in a zone that encounters a great deal of tempests, fast temperature changes, radiating sun that melts black-top, enormous hail, or overwhelming snowfall. Metal rooftops can be produced using an assortment of metals and amalgams.

The global Metal Roofing market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

The report studies the global Metal Roofing market in terms of both revenue and volume for each individual segment and provides a CAGR percentage that the market is expected to attain over the forecast period. The projections in the market is done keeping various key pointers in mind, which may or may not affect the market. This includes economical, technological, environmental, social, legal, and other pointers.

Top Key Players

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

CertainTeed Roofing

BlueScope Steel Limited

Headwaters Inc

Nucor Building Systems

Tata Steel Europe

The OmniMax International, Inc

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

McElroy Metal, Inc.

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Bilka

Firestone Building Products

DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.

Drexel Metals Inc..

ATAS International, Inc.

Future Roof, Inc.

Pruszynski Ltd

Chief Industries

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

Reed’s Metals, Inc.

EDCO

Interlock Roofing

Balex Metal Sp

Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

Metal Roofing Market Segmentation by Product Type

Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others

Metal Roofing Market Segmentation by Application

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

