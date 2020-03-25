Global Metal Roofing Market Research Report Based on Technology Assessment, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2019

Metal rooftop is a material framework produced using metal pieces or tiles. Metal rooftop can be a reasonable method to secure home, particularly if individuals live in a zone that encounters a great deal of tempests, fast temperature changes, radiating sun that melts black-top, enormous hail, or overwhelming snowfall. Metal rooftops can be produced using an assortment of metals and amalgams.
The global Metal Roofing market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
The report studies the global Metal Roofing market in terms of both revenue and volume for each individual segment and provides a CAGR percentage that the market is expected to attain over the forecast period. The projections in the market is done keeping various key pointers in mind, which may or may not affect the market. This includes economical, technological, environmental, social, legal, and other pointers.
Top Key Players
NCI Building Systems
Kingspan Group
CertainTeed Roofing
BlueScope Steel Limited
Headwaters Inc
Nucor Building Systems
Tata Steel Europe
The OmniMax International, Inc
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
McElroy Metal, Inc.
Carlisle SynTec Systems
Bilka
Firestone Building Products
DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.
Drexel Metals Inc..
ATAS International, Inc.
Future Roof, Inc.
Pruszynski Ltd
Chief Industries
Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
Reed’s Metals, Inc.
EDCO
Interlock Roofing
Balex Metal Sp
Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
Metal Roofing Market Segmentation by Product Type
Steel Roofing
Aluminum Roofing
Copper Roofing
Others
Metal Roofing Market Segmentation by Application
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
