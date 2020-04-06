In this report, the Global Metal Products Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Products Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal Products, also called hardware products, which mainly include: fasteners, building materials, hand tools, power tools, keys, locks, hinges, chains, plumbing supplies, electrical supplies, cleaning products, etc.

The China metal products market is expected to reach USD 86836.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 6.33% from USD 53144.60 million in 2017. The metal products market is very Fragmented market; key players includes Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, KIN LONG Company, ITW, Gem-Year, Shanghai PMC, ASSA ABLOY Group, Makita Corporation, Würth, Sata, ARCHIE, Boltun, Jiu Xin Machinery Tools, Great Wall Precision Industrial, Snap-On, Seagull, Qingdao Lip Hing Yeung’s Window & Door, Dongcheng M&E Tools, Shanghai Jetech Tool, Hongbao Hardware, Tajima, Positec Group, KEN Holding, Gedore the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 6% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and USA.

This report focuses on Metal Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

KIN LONG Company

ITW

Gem-Year

Shanghai PMC

ASSA ABLOY Group

Makita Corporation

Würth

Sata

ARCHIE

Boltun

Jiu Xin Machinery Tools

Great Wall Precision Industrial

Snap-On

Seagull

Qingdao Lip Hing Yeung’s Window & Door

Dongcheng M&E Tools

Shanghai Jetech Tool

Hongbao Hardware

Tajima

Positec Group

KEN Holding

Gedore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware

Tool

Fastener

Segment by Application

Construction

Bathroom

Daily Use

Automotive

Manufacture

Other

