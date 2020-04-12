In this report, the Global Metal Powder Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Powder Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal powder is a metal in the form of powder. It includes most types of metals. It is always added into the manufacturing process of product in order to strengthen it. Metal powder can be used in chemical processes, food supplements and additions, magnetic composites and other application fields.

The global production volume of metal powder products rises up from 1532 k MT in 2012 to 2013 k MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 7%. At the same time, the revenue of world metal powder sales market has a rising from 5378 million dollars to 6454 million dollars from 2012 to 2016. The reason causes this increase is the rising demand for the metal powder products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.

The downstream industries of metal powder products are automotive, consumer goods, and machinery. In the recent years, with the rising demand of automotive, the enlargement of personal spending and development of electronic technology, the consumption increase of metal powder will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the metal powder and its downstream products. In the foreseeable future, the metal powder products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The global Metal Powder market is valued at 6730 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Iron and Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Nickel

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Machinery

Others

