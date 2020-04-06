In this report, the Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Metal Oxide Varistor is a voltage dependent, nonlinear device that provides excellent transient voltage suppression. The Metal Oxide Varistor is designed to protect various types of electronic devices and semiconductor elements from switching and induced lightning surges.

The global market for metal oxide varistor (MOV) has been deriving much growth from the rising popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) across the world. The extensive increase in the demand for consumer electronic goods and the upsurge in the adoption of metal oxide varistor in automobile applications are also boosting the market’s progress remarkably.

The global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TDK Corp.

General Electric

KEMET Corp.

Moda-Innochips

MDE Semiconductor

Dean Technology

Centra Science Corp.

Amotech Corp.

Vishay Intertechnology

Murata Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Disc Metal Oxide Varistor

Strap Metal Oxide Varistor

Block Metal Oxide Varistor

Ring Metal Oxide Varistor

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive Electronics

Line Voltage Equipment

Wireless Handset Telecommunication

Industrial Power Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Lighting Ballasts

Others

