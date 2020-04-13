In this report, the Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Metal Oxide Varistor or MOV is a voltage dependent, nonlinear device that provides excellent transient voltage suppression. The Metal Oxide Varistor is designed to protect various types of electronic devices and semiconductor elements from switching and induced lightning surges.
MOV is the most normally used type of varistor. It is called so as the part is made from a mixture of zinc oxide and the other metal oxides similar to cobalt, manganese, and so on; and is kept intact connecting two electrodes that are basically metal plates. A diode junction is shaped between each boundary of the grain and its instant neighbor. Thus, an MOV is fundamentally an enormous number of diodes that are associated parallel to each other. They are designed to be in the parallel mode as it will have better energy handling ability. However, if the constituent is meant for as long as better voltage score, it is better to connect them in series.
The following manufacturers are covered:
TDK Corporation
General Electric
KEMET Corporation
Dean Technology Inc.
Moda-Innochips Co. Ltd.
MDE Semiconductor Inc.
Centra Science Corp.
Amotech Corp.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Disc metal oxide varistor
Strap metal oxide varistor
Block metal oxide varistor
Ring metal oxide varistor
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive Electronics
Line Voltage Equipment
Wireless Handset Telecommunication
Industrial Power Electronics
Consumer Electronics
Lighting Ballasts
Others
