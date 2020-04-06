In this report, the Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metalorganic vapour-phase epitaxy (MOVPE), also known as organometallic vapour-phase epitaxy (OMVPE) or metalorganic chemical vapour deposition (MOCVD), is a chemical vapour deposition method used to produce single- or polycrystalline thin films. It is a highly complex process for growing crystalline layers to create complex semiconductor multilayer structures. In contrast to molecular-beam epitaxy (MBE), the growth of crystals is by chemical reaction and not physical deposition. This takes place not in vacuum, but from the gas phase at moderate pressures (10 to 760 Torr). As such, this technique is preferred for the formation of devices incorporating thermodynamically metastable alloys, and it has become a major process in the manufacture of optoelectronics.

North America Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD)’s market size was valued at around USD 88 million in 2017. Europe is expected to exceed USD 72 million by 2017, at a CAGR of over 6.26% from 2017 to 2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the third largest market for Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) in 2017, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) market size is expected to reach US$ 641 million by 2017.

The global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) market is valued at 710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aixtron

Veeco

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

topecsh

CVD Equipments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

GaN-MOCVD

GaAs-MOCVD

Others

Segment by Application

LED Lighting

Advanced Pacaging and MEMS

Semiconductors

Others

