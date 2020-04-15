Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Corrosion resistance of the currently used 316L stainless steel, cobalt-chromium, and titanium-based implant alloys relies on their passivation by a thin surface layer of oxide. Stainless steel is the least corrosion resistant, and it is used for temporary implants only.
The growing number of accidents and sports-related injuries and the increasing launch of technologically advanced products are also major factors supporting market growth.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Royal DSM
Johnson Matthey Plc
ATI Metals
Ametek Specialty Products
Aperam S.A.
QuesTek Innovations LLC
Fort Wayne Metals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Titanium
Stainless Steel
Cobalt Chrome
Segment by Application
Orthopedic
Dental
Spinal Fusion
Craniofacial
Pacemaker
Stent
Defibrillator
Hip
Knee and Shoulder Reconstruction
