Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Corrosion resistance of the currently used 316L stainless steel, cobalt-chromium, and titanium-based implant alloys relies on their passivation by a thin surface layer of oxide. Stainless steel is the least corrosion resistant, and it is used for temporary implants only.

The growing number of accidents and sports-related injuries and the increasing launch of technologically advanced products are also major factors supporting market growth.

This report focuses on Metal Implants and Medical Alloys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Implants and Medical Alloys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Royal DSM

Johnson Matthey Plc

ATI Metals

Ametek Specialty Products

Aperam S.A.

QuesTek Innovations LLC

Fort Wayne Metals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Cobalt Chrome

Segment by Application

Orthopedic

Dental

Spinal Fusion

Craniofacial

Pacemaker

Stent

Defibrillator

Hip

Knee and Shoulder Reconstruction

