Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

The grinding wheel is also known as the consolidated grinding tool. The grinding wheel is a consolidated grinding tool which is formed into a certain shape by the binding agent and has a certain strength.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.

The global Metal Grinding Wheel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Grinding Wheel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Grinding Wheel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

Kuretoishi

Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid

Tyrolit Group

SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels

DSA Products

Andre Abrasive

DK Holdings

Elka

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Al2O3 Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

SiC Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

MBD and CBN Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

Others

Segment by Application

Metal

Stones

Steel

Others

