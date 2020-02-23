Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global metal finishing chemicals market is expected to reach USD 13,608.90 Million by 2025 from USD 9,390.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing demand in automotive sector, growing printed circuit board (PCB) demand in the electronics industry and demand of metal finishing chemicals in aerospace maintenance, repair and overhauls are the factors which will boost the global metal finishing chemicals market. On the other hand replacement of metal by plastic and regulations on waste water management and hazardous waste disposal may hinder the growth of the global metal finishing chemicals market

The key market players for global metal finishing chemicals market are listed below;

DowDuPont

PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NOF Corporation, ELEMENTIS PLC.

Atotech, Chemetall GmbH

Houghton International Inc.,

Coventya International,

Uyemura & Co. Ltd.,

McGean-Rohco, Inc.

Raschig GmbH

Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co., Ltd.

Grauer & Weil India Ltd.

Henkel AG &Co. KGAA

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Advanced Chemical Company

Coral, A Brite Company

Industrial Metal Finishing Company

The market is further segmented into;

Chemical Type

Process

Material

End-User

Geography

The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on chemical type into four notable segments as plating chemicals, conversion coating chemicals, cleaning chemicals and proprietary chemicals. Plating is further sub segmented into immersion plating and electroless plating. In 2018, plating chemicals market is likely to dominate market with 43.3% shares and is estimated to reach USD 5,924.72 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period.

The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on process into seven notable segments; electroplating, plating, anodizing, carbonizing, polishing, thermal or plasma spray coating and others. Plating is further sub segmented into immersion plating and electroless plating. In 2018, electroplating market will dominate with 43.1% shares and will consume around USD 5,972.38 million by 2025.

The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on material into seven notable segments; zinc, nickel, copper, chromium, aluminium, precious metals and others. Nickel is further segmented into nickel iron, nickel cobalt, nickel manganese and zinc nickel. Chromium is further sub segmented into hard or decorative chromium electroplating and trivalent chromium plating. Precious metals are further sub segmented into gold, silver and platinum. In 2018 zinc market is likely to dominate market with 28.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,758.24 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period.

The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on end-user into three notable segments; automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, aerospace and defence, construction and others. Automotive are further sub segmented into shock absorbers, heat sinks, gears, cylinders and capacitors. Electrical and electronics is further sub segmented into semiconductors, printed circuit boards, capacitors and resistors. Aerospace and defence is further sub segmented into aircraft engines, landing gear, bolts, valve components and satellite and rocket components. In 2018 automotive market is likely to dominate market with 40.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 5,502.96 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global metal finishing chemicals for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12415

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]