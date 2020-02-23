Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global metal finishing chemicals market is expected to reach USD 13,608.90 Million by 2025 from USD 9,390.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing demand in automotive sector, growing printed circuit board (PCB) demand in the electronics industry and demand of metal finishing chemicals in aerospace maintenance, repair and overhauls are the factors which will boost the global metal finishing chemicals market. On the other hand replacement of metal by plastic and regulations on waste water management and hazardous waste disposal may hinder the growth of the global metal finishing chemicals market
The key market players for global metal finishing chemicals market are listed below;
DowDuPont
PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NOF Corporation, ELEMENTIS PLC.
Atotech, Chemetall GmbH
Houghton International Inc.,
Coventya International,
Uyemura & Co. Ltd.,
McGean-Rohco, Inc.
Raschig GmbH
Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co., Ltd.
Grauer & Weil India Ltd.
Henkel AG &Co. KGAA
Quaker Chemical Corporation
Advanced Chemical Company
Coral, A Brite Company
Industrial Metal Finishing Company
The market is further segmented into;
Chemical Type
Process
Material
End-User
Geography
The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on chemical type into four notable segments as plating chemicals, conversion coating chemicals, cleaning chemicals and proprietary chemicals. Plating is further sub segmented into immersion plating and electroless plating. In 2018, plating chemicals market is likely to dominate market with 43.3% shares and is estimated to reach USD 5,924.72 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period.
The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on process into seven notable segments; electroplating, plating, anodizing, carbonizing, polishing, thermal or plasma spray coating and others. Plating is further sub segmented into immersion plating and electroless plating. In 2018, electroplating market will dominate with 43.1% shares and will consume around USD 5,972.38 million by 2025.
The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on material into seven notable segments; zinc, nickel, copper, chromium, aluminium, precious metals and others. Nickel is further segmented into nickel iron, nickel cobalt, nickel manganese and zinc nickel. Chromium is further sub segmented into hard or decorative chromium electroplating and trivalent chromium plating. Precious metals are further sub segmented into gold, silver and platinum. In 2018 zinc market is likely to dominate market with 28.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,758.24 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period.
The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on end-user into three notable segments; automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, aerospace and defence, construction and others. Automotive are further sub segmented into shock absorbers, heat sinks, gears, cylinders and capacitors. Electrical and electronics is further sub segmented into semiconductors, printed circuit boards, capacitors and resistors. Aerospace and defence is further sub segmented into aircraft engines, landing gear, bolts, valve components and satellite and rocket components. In 2018 automotive market is likely to dominate market with 40.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 5,502.96 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period.
Based on geography, the global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,
North- America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
