Global Metal Cutting Tools Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

In the context of machining, a cutting tool is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. Cutting may be accomplished by single-point or multipoint tools. Single-point tools are used in turning, shaping, plaining and similar operations, and remove material by means of one cutting edge. Milling and drilling tools are often multipoint tools. Grinding tools are also multipoint tools. Each grain of abrasive functions as a microscopic single-point cutting edge (although of high negative rake angle), and shears a tiny chip.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Metal Cutting Tools market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Sandvik
Kennametal
Iscar
Kyocera
Guhring
Sumitomo Electric
OSG
Mitsubishi
MAPAL
BIG Kaiser
LMT
Aloris
Nachi-Fujikoshi
YG-1
CERATIZIT
Union
Hitachi Metals
Korloy
Tivoly
Addison
ZCCCT
Tiangong
Shanghai Tool
Feidadrills
Hanjiang
Xiamen Golden Erge
Chengdu Chengliang
AHNO
Certrix-EG
Kilowood
EST Tools
Harbin No.1 Tool
Sandhog
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc) \
By Type
Cemented Carbide
High Speed Steel (HSS)
Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
Diamond
Cermets
Ceramics
By End-User / Application
Automotive Industry
Aerospace Industry
Energy Industry
Medical Industry
Rail Industry
Mold Machine Tool Industry
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Sandvik
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Kennametal
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Iscar
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Kyocera
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Guhring
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Sumitomo Electric
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 OSG
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Mitsubishi
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 MAPAL
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 BIG Kaiser
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 LMT
12.12 Aloris
12.13 Nachi-Fujikoshi
12.14 YG-1
12.15 CERATIZIT
12.16 Union
12.17 Hitachi Metals
12.18 Korloy
12.19 Tivoly
12.20 Addison
12.21 ZCCCT
12.22 Tiangong
12.23 Shanghai Tool
12.24 Feidadrills
12.25 Hanjiang
12.26 Xiamen Golden Erge
12.27 Chengdu Chengliang
12.28 AHNO
12.29 Certrix-EG
12.30 Kilowood
12.31 EST Tools
12.32 Harbin No.1 Tool
12.33 Sandhog
Continued….
