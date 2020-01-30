Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market Major Players Product Revenue 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

Metal cutting fluids are an industrial liquid which has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance. It is used to cool and lubricate the cutting and the workplace. The use of cutting fluid generally causes economy of tools and it becomes easier to keep tight tolerances and to maintain work piece surface properties without damages.

Metal cutting fluids has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance, which is widely used in automobile manufacturing, precision machinery, electrical equipment and metal products. As to the metal cutting fluids downstream application, automobile manufacturing is its largest downstream market, which shares 33.23% of the consumption in 2016. Cutting fluids play important role in making some compound such as engine and clutch in automobile industry. BMW and Audi are one of the leading users of global metal cutting in automobile manufacturing.

Metal cutting fluids is divided into emulsion metal cutting fluids, semi-synthetic metal cutting fluids, synthesis metal cutting fluids and neat oil metal cutting fluids by type. Neat oil metal cutting fluids can be used for application from light machining to heavy-duty operations. And production of neat oil metal cutting fluids share 29.4% in 2016.

At present, the manufactures of metal cutting fluids are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan, China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 27.75% in 2016. The follow area is North America. The global production of metal cutting fluids increases from 992.1 K MT in 2012 to 1178.8 K MT in 2017. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of metal cutting fluids are Houghton (Gulf Oil), BP, Fuchs, Exxon Mobil, Yushiro Chemical. And the production of Houghton (Gulf Oil) occupied about 8.52% in 2016.

The global Metal Cutting Fluids market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Cutting Fluids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Cutting Fluids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/529988

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Houghton (Gulf Oil)

BP

Fuchs

Yushiro Chemical

Quaker

Blaser

Idemitsu Kosan

Daido Chemical Industry

COSMO Oil

Master

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Petrofer

JX NIPPON

KYODO YUSHI

Indian Oil

Total

Milacron

The Lubrizol Corporation

Valvoline

Chevron

Mecom Industries

LUKOIL

NIKKO SANGYO

APAR

HPCL

SINOPEC

Talent

GMERI

Nanjing Kerun Lubricants

Runkang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Metal-Cutting-Fluids-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids

Segment by Application

Automobile Manufacturing

Precision Machinery

Electrical Equipment

Metal Products

Automobile Manufacturing

Precision Machinery

Electrical Equipment

Metal Products

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/529988

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact us: – Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook