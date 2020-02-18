Global Metal Cutting Fluids: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Summary

Metal cutting fluids are an industrial liquid which has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance. It is used to cool and lubricate the cutting and the workplace. The use of cutting fluid generally causes economy of tools and it becomes easier to keep tight tolerances and to maintain workpiece surface properties without damages.

Global Metal Cutting Fluids market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

GFCL

BP

Fuchs

Yushiro Chemical

Quaker

Blaser

Idemitsu Kosan

Daido Chemical Industry

COSMO Oil

Master

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Petrofer

JX NIPPON

KYODO YUSHI

Indian Oil

Total

Milacron

The Lubrizol Corporation

Valvoline

Chevron

Mecom Industries

LUKOIL

N.S Lubricants

APAR

HPCL

SINOPEC

Talent

GMERI

Nanjing Kerun Lubricants

Runkang

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids

By End-User / Application

Automobile Manufacturing

Precision Machinery

Electrical Equipment

Metal Products

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 GFCL

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 BP

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Fuchs

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Yushiro Chemical

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Quaker

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Blaser

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Idemitsu Kosan

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Daido Chemical Industry

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 COSMO Oil

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Master

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Exxon Mobil Corporation

12.12 Petrofer

12.13 JX NIPPON

12.14 KYODO YUSHI

12.15 Indian Oil

12.16 Total

12.17 Milacron

12.18 The Lubrizol Corporation

12.19 Valvoline

12.20 Chevron

12.21 Mecom Industries

12.22 LUKOIL

12.23 N.S Lubricants

12.24 APAR

12.25 HPCL

12.26 SINOPEC

12.27 Talent

12.28 GMERI

12.29 Nanjing Kerun Lubricants

12.30 Runkang

