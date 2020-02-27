Global Metal Crown Closures Market Segments, Key Manufacturers, Type, Sales, Price and Forecast to 2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Metal Crown Closures Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Metal Crown Closures during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Metal Crown closures are widely used as closures for glass bottles containing aerated and non-aerated drinks.

The global Metal Crown Closures market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Metal Crown Closures market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Metal Crown Closures in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Metal Crown Closures in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Metal Crown Closures market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Metal Crown Closures market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Astir Vitogiannis

Avon Crown caps & Containers

AMD Industries

Continental Crowns and Closures

Crown Holdings

Crown Seal

Finn-Korkki

Manaksia Industry

Nippon Closures

Oricon Enterprises

Pelliconi & C

Samhwa Crown & Closure

Supertech-Crown

TOKK

Viscose Closures

Market size by Product

Aluminum

Steel

Market size by End User

Beer

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Crown Closures Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Crown Closures Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Aluminum

1.4.3 Steel

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Metal Crown Closures Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Beer

1.5.3 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metal Crown Closures Market Size

2.1.1 Global Metal Crown Closures Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Metal Crown Closures Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Metal Crown Closures Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Metal Crown Closures Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Metal Crown Closures Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Metal Crown Closures Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Metal Crown Closures Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Metal Crown Closures Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Metal Crown Closures Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Metal Crown Closures Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Metal Crown Closures Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Metal Crown Closures Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Metal Crown Closures Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Metal Crown Closures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Metal Crown Closures Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Crown Closures Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Crown Closures Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

