Global Metal Casting Market Revenue by Vendors 2019-2025

Metal casting is a manufacturing process where a solid is melted, heated to proper temperature (sometimes treated to modify its chemical composition), and is poured into a mold made of sand, metal or ceramic, which contains it in the proper shape during solidification.

All major metals can be cast. The most common are iron, steel, aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and copper-based alloys. The methods of metal casting include conventional molding processes, precision molding processes, chemically bonded sand molding processes and innovative molding and casting processes.

Metal castings are used in cars, trucks, planes, trains, mining and construction equipment, oil wells, kitchen appliances, pipes, toys, space shuttle, wind turbines, nuclear plants, tanks, bombs, and more.

Global metal casting production was led by China, the US and India in 2015. China was the top global producer, with 46.5 million tons from 26000 plants, followed by the US, which produced 12.5 million tons from 1978 plants, and India, with 10.2 million tons from 4 500 plants.

The forth to tenth respectively are Japan 5.7 million tons, Germany 5.3 million tons, Russia 4.7 million tons, Brazil 2.8 million tons, Korea 2.6 million tons, Italy 2.0 million tons, France 1.8 million tons. The production of ten larger countries accounted for more than 85 percent of total production in the world.

Global key manufacturers: ThyssenKrupp, Weichai, Alcoa, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, Hitachi Metals, ZYNP, Amsted Industries Inc, Grede Holdings, Georg Fischer, Faw Foundry, CITIC Dicastal, Huaxiang Group, Meide Casting, Bharat Forge, Bohai Piston, Mueller Industries, and so on.

The global Metal Casting market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Casting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

