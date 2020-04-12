In this report, the Global Metal Casting Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Casting Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal casting is a manufacturing process where a solid is melted, heated to proper temperature (sometimes treated to modify its chemical composition), and is poured into a mold made of sand, metal or ceramic, which contains it in the proper shape during solidification.

All major metals can be cast. The most common are iron, steel, aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and copper-based alloys. The methods of metal casting include conventional molding processes, precision molding processes, chemically bonded sand molding processes and innovative molding and casting processes.

Metal castings are used in cars, trucks, planes, trains, mining and construction equipment, oil wells, kitchen appliances, pipes, toys, space shuttle, wind turbines, nuclear plants, tanks, bombs, and more.

Global metal casting production was led by China, the US and India in 2015. China was the top global producer, with 46.5 million tons from 26000 plants, followed by the US, which produced 12.5 million tons from 1978 plants, and India, with 10.2 million tons from 4 500 plants.

The forth to tenth respectively are Japan 5.7 million tons, Germany 5.3 million tons, Russia 4.7 million tons, Brazil 2.8 million tons, Korea 2.6 million tons, Italy 2.0 million tons, France 1.8 million tons. The production of ten larger countries accounted for more than 85 percent of total production in the world.

Global key manufacturers: ThyssenKrupp, Weichai, Alcoa, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, Hitachi Metals, ZYNP, Amsted Industries Inc, Grede Holdings, Georg Fischer, Faw Foundry, CITIC Dicastal, Huaxiang Group, Meide Casting, Bharat Forge, Bohai Piston, Mueller Industries, and so on.

This report focuses on Metal Casting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Casting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ThyssenKrupp

Weichai

Alcoa

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Hitachi Metals

ZYNP

Amsted Industries Inc

Grede Holdings

Georg Fischer

Faw Foundry

CITIC Dicastal

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Bharat Forge

Bohai Piston

Mueller Industries

SinoJit

SMTCL

Montupet

Sinosteel XTMMC

Precision Castparts

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Malleable Iron

Steel

Alloy

Segment by Application

Machinery & Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Railroad Equipment

Other

