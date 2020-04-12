In this report, the Global Metal Casing Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Casing Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Metal Casing is a kind of casing used on the electronic equipment. Metal casing is mainly produced from aluminum and magnesium alloy. In this report, metal casing mainly refers to the metal casing used in Mobile phone, Ultrabook, Tablet, Digital camera, Wearable device, Movable power source and so on.
Metal casing market kept growing in recent years. As many mobile phones manufacturers publish mobile phones with metal casing, metal casing market will keep in rapid development.
Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into metal casing industry. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in China and TaiwanViewed from the demand side, the current demand for metal casing product is growing.
At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Main manufacturers in the market are Catcher, Foxconn, Waffer, Ju Teng, Pegatron etc.
The global Metal Casing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Metal Casing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Casing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Catcher
Foxconn
Waffer
Ju Teng
Pegatron
Dynacast
BYD
Everwin Precision
Dongguan Janus
Victory Precision
Tongda Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Stamping
Die Casting
Extrusion/ CNC
Segment by Application
Mobile Phone
Ultrabook
Tablet
Digital Camera
Wearable Device
Movable Power Source
