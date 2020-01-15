Global Menstrual Cups Market Expected to Reach USD 1514.01 Million by 2023 – Americas Hold Largest Market Share

A new market study, titled “Global Menstrual Cups Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

A menstrual cup is a revolutionary product in the women hygiene market introduced as an alternative to sanitary napkins or tampons to be used during menstruation. It is eco-friendly and does not cause toxic syndrome or vaginal dryness as it is made from 100% medical grade silicone.

The menstrual cups market can be driven by increasing women population in developed and developing countries, increasing cost of pads and tampons, benefits of cups over pads and tampons, and increasing government funding and campaigns. Menstrual cup, a next-generation female hygiene product, helps in leakage free menstrual days. The increasing women population residing in developing and developed economies is driving the growth of the market, as women in developing and developed countries are aware of menstrual cleanliness. According to the United Nations, the world’s population in 2015 was estimated to be 7.3 billion people, which comprised 3.6 billion women and 3.7 billion men worldwide. This vast women population is paving a growth for the menstrual cups market.

Similarly, according to the UN, currently, 83% of the global population live in developing regions, and that share is increasing. This increasing population residing in developed areas drives the menstrual cup market as people tend to be aware of the importance of menstrual hygiene.

The global menstrual cups market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and type.

Based on the product, the market is further segmented into reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups.

Based on type, the market is segmented into round, hollow, flat, and pointy.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores and retail outlets.

The global menstrual cups market is estimated at USD 1231.65 million in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 3.50 % over the forecast period.

Key Players

Diva International Inc., Lunette, The Keeper, Inc., Vcup, Anigan, Me Luna, LadyCup, FemCap, Inc., Ruby Life Ltd., and Irisana S.A. and others.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global menstrual cups market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the global menstrual cups market

To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global menstrual cups market

Target Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Devices Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Key Findings

The global menstrual cups market is expected to reach USD 1514.01 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2017-2023

On the basis of the product, Reusable menstrual cups accounted for the major market share of 87% and is valued at USD 1069.73 million in 2017

On the basis of the type, the round cups accounted for a major market share of 43% in 2016

The Americas hold the largest share of the global menstrual cups market which is expected to reach USD 681.34 million by 2023

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.50 % over the 2017-2023

The reports also covers regional analysis

Americas

o North America

 US

 Canada

o South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

