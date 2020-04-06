Global Menopause Treatment Market to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2023 according to new research report – Market Research Future

Menopause Treatment Market Information: By Hormonal Treatment (Estrogen, Progesterone, Combination), Non-Hormonal Treatment (Anti-Depressants, Anti-Anxiety, Anti-Migraine), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academia & Research) – Global Forecast Till 2023



Menopause is the end of the fertile phase in women, generally occur at the age of 40 in almost 85% of women. Menopause results in reduced estrogen production and increased gonadotropin, resulting in the cessation of their menstrual cycle and menstrual flow. These physiological changes results in vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes, irregular bleeding, migraine, mood swings, formication, fatigue, anxiety, irritability, insomnia, disturbed sleep pattern and others.

The developments in the surgery segment, such as minimal invasive laparoscopy surgery, is driving the global menopause treatment market. The drug segment is, however, suffering from market fragmentation, which has put pressure on the price margins. The loss of patents and the rise of counterfeited drugs has also restricted the market growth. The other market constrains are high cost and complications of the surgery. Market development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to minimal invasive surgical procedures.

Product development represents the best strategy for dominating the market as the present drug treatment is fraught with side effects and is also costly. The development of bio-identical hormones that are very similar to the hormones produced by the human body, used as treatment for hormones deficiency, is a positive market development. Cost of the product will be a decisive factor in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and especially Africa. The growing demand for better and minimally invasive surgical procedures is the greatest unmet need of the market.

The market drivers for menopause treatment market are increasing geriatric population, growing screening, rising awareness about women healthcare and growing income of women etc. The market restraints are controversy regarding hormonal treatment, increased rates of cancer, cost of therapy, complications of therapy such as bleeding, heart attack, stroke, pain, low healthcare expenditure in developing regions, etc.

Global Menopause treatment Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan plc, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Cipla Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new products in the US drives the menopause treatment market. Furthermore, concentration of the major healthcare companies in the developed countries of this region coupled with large insurance penetration is adding fuel to the market growth. Moreover, the US expend high amount on its healthcare, which accounts for 16% of total GDP, that also increases the sale in menopause treatment market.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and strong healthcare penetration. The European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. The UK is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period. The strong pharmaceutical industry in Germany is a strong driver behind the dominance of this country in Europe.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as China, India, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth. The growing penetration of healthcare insurance in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the future menopause treatment market in the region.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and poor healthcare development.

Segmentation

The global menopause treatment market has been segmented on the basis of hormonal treatment, non-hormonal treatment and end user.

Based on the hormonal treatment, the market has been segmented as estrogen, progesterone, combination of the two and other.

Based on the non-hormonal treatment, the market has been segmented as anti-depressants, anti-anxiety, anti-migraine and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

