Global Men Shavers Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Men’s Shaver is a bladed tool primarily used in the removal of unwanted body hair through the act of shaving.

Men’s Shavers are mainly classified into the following types: Manual Shavers and Electric Shavers. Electric Shavers is the most widely used type which takes up about 66.17% of the total in 2018 in Global.

North America is the largest countries of Men’s Shavers in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 28.19% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 28.00%, 23.13%.

Although sales of Men’s Shavers bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Men’s Shavers field hastily.

The global Men Shavers market is valued at 8212.9 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Men Shavers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Men Shavers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Men Shavers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Men Shavers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Men Shavers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Philips

Panasonic

Braun

Remington

Gillette

Flyco

POVOS

SID

Wahl Clipper

Vivitar

Andis

Rewell

Men Shavers market size by Type

Manual Shavers

Electric Shavers

Men Shavers market size by Applications

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Men Shavers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Men Shavers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Men Shavers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Men Shavers submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

