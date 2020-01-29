GLOBAL MEMORY FOAM 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Memory Foam Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Memory Foam Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Memory Foam Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Memory foam mattresses are new-generation mattresses with the ability to recover their shape. They are manufactured from a chemical substance called memory foam (polyurethane along with other added chemicals). Memory foam was invented by NASA in 1966 and was called temper foam. Commonly known as memory foam, this type of foam is made of petroleum-based polyurethane and other chemicals and is now being used in mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products.

China and USA are the biggest production areas, with about 54.02% and 27.13% market share separately in 2016. While USA and Europe are still the biggest consumption areas in 2016. There is a big price difference in developed and developing countries which cannot be ignored, in USA and Europe, average sales price of a Memory Foam Mattress is around 950 USD/Unit, while in China the average sales price is only 200 USD/Unit. Under current market status, the price of raw materials may keep rising in a few years, bring a forecast price rising trend in 2017-2022.

The market is relatively concentrated. Three types of players are exist in this market：OEM, ODM and OBM. Key brands in this market are Tempur Sealy, Mlily, Serta Simmons, Sinomax, Corsicana Bedding and some others. There are also many big OEM manufactures like Carpenter, Recticel, Foamex, ZINUS and etc.

The market is expected to witness a boost during the forecast period and there may be more new entrants and product models. The ability of memory foam mattress to provide comfortable sleep is a major factor, which is driving the demand for these mattresses. Residential users are the major end-users. With the recovery in the economy and the increase in disposable income, there is growing demand for memory foam mattress.

The global Memory Foam market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Memory Foam market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Memory Foam in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Memory Foam in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Memory Foam market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Memory Foam market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Tempur Sealy

Mlily

Serta

Simmons

Sleemon

Sinomax

Corsicana Bedding

Kingsdown

Restonic

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3713416-global-memory-foam-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Below 10 cm

10-30 cm

Above 30 cm

Market size by End User

Home Use

Commercial Use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Memory Foam Manufacturers

Memory Foam Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Memory Foam Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3713416-global-memory-foam-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Memory Foam Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Memory Foam Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Below 10 cm

1.4.3 10-30 cm

1.4.4 Above 30 cm

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Memory Foam Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Home Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Memory Foam Market Size

2.1.1 Global Memory Foam Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Memory Foam Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Memory Foam Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Memory Foam Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Memory Foam Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tempur Sealy

11.1.1 Tempur Sealy Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Tempur Sealy Memory Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Tempur Sealy Memory Foam Products Offered

11.1.5 Tempur Sealy Recent Development

11.2 Mlily

11.2.1 Mlily Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Mlily Memory Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Mlily Memory Foam Products Offered

11.2.5 Mlily Recent Development

11.3 Serta

11.3.1 Serta Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Serta Memory Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Serta Memory Foam Products Offered

11.3.5 Serta Recent Development

11.4 Simmons

11.4.1 Simmons Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Simmons Memory Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Simmons Memory Foam Products Offered

11.4.5 Simmons Recent Development

11.5 Sleemon

11.5.1 Sleemon Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Sleemon Memory Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Sleemon Memory Foam Products Offered

11.5.5 Sleemon Recent Development

11.6 Sinomax

11.6.1 Sinomax Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Sinomax Memory Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Sinomax Memory Foam Products Offered

11.6.5 Sinomax Recent Development

11.7 Corsicana Bedding

11.7.1 Corsicana Bedding Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Corsicana Bedding Memory Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Corsicana Bedding Memory Foam Products Offered

11.7.5 Corsicana Bedding Recent Development

11.8 Kingsdown

11.8.1 Kingsdown Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Kingsdown Memory Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Kingsdown Memory Foam Products Offered

11.8.5 Kingsdown Recent Development

11.9 Restonic

11.9.1 Restonic Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Restonic Memory Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Restonic Memory Foam Products Offered

11.9.5 Restonic Recent Development

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra