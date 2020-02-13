Global Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations Market: Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-202” to its huge collection of research reports.
Membrane technology is a generic term for a number of different, very characteristic separation processes. These processes are of the same kind, because in each of them a membrane is used. Membranes are used more and more often for the creation of process water from groundwater, surface water or wastewater.
This report focuses on the global Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Asahi Kasei
Axeon Water Technologies
DOW Chemical Co.
GEA
Hyflux
Inge
Koch Membrane Systems
Lanxess
Markel Corp.
Membranium
Merck Millipore
Microdyn-Nadir
Veolia
Nitto Denko
Pall
Parker Hannifin
Pentair
3M
DowDuPont
Toray
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reverse Osmosis
Nanofiltration
Ultrafiltration
Microfiltration
Electrochemical Processes
Market segment by Application, split into
Potable Water Production
Wastewater Treatment
Process-Water Treatment
Food And Beverage
Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
