Global Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations Market: Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2025

Membrane technology is a generic term for a number of different, very characteristic separation processes. These processes are of the same kind, because in each of them a membrane is used. Membranes are used more and more often for the creation of process water from groundwater, surface water or wastewater.

This report focuses on the global Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Asahi Kasei

Axeon Water Technologies

DOW Chemical Co.

GEA

Hyflux

Inge

Koch Membrane Systems

Lanxess

Markel Corp.

Membranium

Merck Millipore

Microdyn-Nadir

Veolia

Nitto Denko

Pall

Parker Hannifin

Pentair

3M

DowDuPont

Toray

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reverse Osmosis

Nanofiltration

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Electrochemical Processes

Market segment by Application, split into

Potable Water Production

Wastewater Treatment

Process-Water Treatment

Food And Beverage

Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

