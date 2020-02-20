Global Membrane Oxygenator Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Membrane Oxygenator Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 122 pages with table and figures in it.

A membrane oxygenator is a device used to add oxygen to, and remove carbon dioxide from the blood. It can be used in two principal modes: to imitate the function of the lungs in cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), and to oxygenate blood in longer term life support, termed extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, ECMO. A membrane oxygenator consists of a thin gas permeable membrane separating the blood and gas flows in the CPB circuit; oxygen diffuses from the gas side into the blood, and carbon dioxide diffuses from the blood into the gas for disposal.

Membrane Oxygenators are mainly produced in East China with 57.23% of the production market in 2015. East China and South China produced more than 80% Membrane Oxygenators total. In terms of consumption, South China and East China are the largest regions which account for nearly 60% of the market.

Medos is the largest player in China with 35.01% of the revenue market in 2015. Kewei and Sorin are also large players with 29.18% and 14.17% respectively. Other big players in China are Wego, Xijian Medical, etc.

In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. The current market was mainly occupied by the existing enterprises, under the premise of the future demand growth and technological processes, the new entrants into the Membrane Oxygenator industry business should be able to occupy a certain market share. Therefore, new entrants must develop technical and master internal control, to seize the domestic and foreign markets in the future.

The worldwide market for Membrane Oxygenator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Membrane Oxygenator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medos

Sorin

Kewei (Microport)

WEGO

Xijian Medical

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flat Sheet Membrane Oxygenator

Hollow Fibre Membrane Oxygenator

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Respiratory

Cardiac

Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

