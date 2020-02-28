Global Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% over the forecasted period :Top keyplayers are BMS ,Merck ,Roche ,AB Science ,Amgen ,Bayer ,Celgene ,Daiichi Sankyo

Description
As per Melanoma Research Foundation, melanoma is usually (but not always) a cancer of the skin. It is defined as a cancer that occurs in melanocytes – cells that make the melanin pigment. CM, MM and OM are the major categories of melanoma. According to the American Skin Association, there has been an increased incidence of melanoma worldwide. The median age of diagnosis of melanoma is 59 years and the median age of death due to it is 67 years.
Market Dynamics
Due to an increase in the prevalence of melanoma across regions and improvement in the healthcare facilities, there is an increased growth of the melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics market. The various driving and restraining factors of the market are as stated below:
Drivers:
Increase in melanoma cases
Approval and uptake of premium-priced products
Effective immunotherapies
Label extension of current therapies into the new settings
Government initiatives
Technological advancements
Restraints:
Lack of awareness in some developing regions
High cost associated with the therapy
Economic crisis
Regulatory issues
The Global Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% over the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation based on cancer type:
Superficial
Nodular
Lentigo Maligna
Acral Lentiginous
Amelanotic Melanoma
Segmentation based on cancer stage:
Stage 0
Stage I
Stage II
Stage III
Stage IV
Segmentation based on diagnosis:
Dermatoscopy
Sentinel lymph node biopsy
X-rays
Blood tests
Ultrasound
Segmentation based on treatments:
Treatment for early stage (Excision and Mohs Surgery)
Treatment for advanced stage (Chemotherapy, Biological therapy, Targeted therapy, Radiotherapy, Immune therapy, lymphadenectomy)
Segmentation based on geography:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Opportunities
Owing to its large population and higher prevalence of melanoma and its treatment rates, USA has the largest market size. The melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics market is dominated by North America. Also, Europe shows great potential for higher market expansion due to the treatment rates and infiltration of the premium drugs into the market. However, countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets for melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics.
Key Players
BMS
Merck
Roche
Other Prominent Vendors are:
AB Science
Amgen
Bayer
Celgene
Daiichi Sankyo
Eisai
Galectin Therapeutics
GSK
Novartis
Pfizer
Vical
ZIOPHARM
