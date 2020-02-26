Global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2025

Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market:
Executive Summary
Meeting solutions are real-time collaboration applications and associated endpoints that support interactions over a network between participants for team work, presentations, training and webinars. Meeting Solutions Software can help people achieve complete meeting solutions, which enable richness of information and interaction by combining messaging, content and screen sharing, video and audio.
In 2018, the global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Microsoft
BlueJeans Network
Zoom
Google
LogMein
PGi
Huawei
Fuze
Vidyo
Adobe
Lifesize
Blackboard
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMB
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SMB
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Size
2.2 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Size by by Players
3.1.1 Global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 BlueJeans Network
12.3.1 BlueJeans Network Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.3.4 BlueJeans Network Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BlueJeans Network Recent Development
12.4 Zoom
12.4.1 Zoom Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Zoom Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Zoom Recent Development
12.5 Google
12.5.1 Google Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Google Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Google Recent Development
12.6 LogMein
12.6.1 LogMein Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.6.4 LogMein Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 LogMein Recent Development
12.7 PGi
12.7.1 PGi Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.7.4 PGi Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 PGi Recent Development
12.8 Huawei
12.8.1 Huawei Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.8.4 Huawei Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.9 Fuze
12.9.1 Fuze Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Fuze Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Fuze Recent Development
12.10 Vidyo
12.10.1 Vidyo Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Introduction
12.10.4 Vidyo Revenue in Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Vidyo Recent Development
12.11 Adobe
12.12 Lifesize
12.13 Blackboard
12.14 ZTE
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
